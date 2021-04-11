Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) by 289.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 229,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,757 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.10% of Oak Street Health worth $14,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Oak Street Health by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Oak Street Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Oak Street Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. 66.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oak Street Health alerts:

In related news, Director General Atlantic Llc sold 7,429,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $402,527,763.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total value of $329,449.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 560,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,288,449.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,453,061 shares of company stock worth $403,833,758. Insiders own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OSH opened at $62.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.15. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.11 and a 12-month high of $66.31.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $248.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.79 million. The business’s revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

OSH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Oak Street Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on Oak Street Health from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.92.

About Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Street Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Street Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.