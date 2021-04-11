Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 37.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 593,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 162,567 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Valvoline worth $13,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VVV. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Valvoline by 330.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Valvoline during the 3rd quarter worth about $161,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Valvoline during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Valvoline during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VVV. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Valvoline from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Valvoline from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.63.

Shares of NYSE VVV opened at $26.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44. Valvoline Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.90 and a 52-week high of $26.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.19.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $653.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.84 million. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 121.96% and a net margin of 9.53%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.97%.

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

