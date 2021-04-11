Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 49,717 Shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 685,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 49,717 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.51% of CVB Financial worth $13,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVBF. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of CVB Financial during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVB Financial during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVB Financial during the 4th quarter worth $150,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVB Financial during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of CVB Financial during the 4th quarter worth $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Get CVB Financial alerts:

Shares of CVBF opened at $22.07 on Friday. CVB Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $15.57 and a 12-month high of $25.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 0.63.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 36.90%. The business had revenue of $118.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 48.65%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.