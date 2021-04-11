Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) by 58.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 961,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,326,113 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.74% of Hostess Brands worth $14,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 231,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,385,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 43,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp grew its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 153.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ TWNK opened at $14.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.19 and a 52 week high of $16.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32 and a beta of 0.75.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 6.43%. Research analysts anticipate that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

TWNK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Hostess Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Hostess Brands from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.57.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, frozen retail products, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

