Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) by 47.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,006,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 916,920 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.61% of RLJ Lodging Trust worth $14,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 6,076 shares during the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on RLJ. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Compass Point raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. RLJ Lodging Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.83.

Shares of RLJ stock opened at $15.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 2.16. RLJ Lodging Trust has a one year low of $7.22 and a one year high of $17.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.84.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.26). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 38.79% and a negative return on equity of 10.73%. Equities research analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is 1.97%.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

