Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $13.49 Million Holdings in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) by 26.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 360,355 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 75,241 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.57% of International Bancshares worth $13,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IBOC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in International Bancshares by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 112,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,281,000 after buying an additional 6,724 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in International Bancshares by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,526 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after buying an additional 13,609 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in International Bancshares by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,248 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after buying an additional 13,987 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in International Bancshares by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,035,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,997,000 after buying an additional 43,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in International Bancshares by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 117,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after buying an additional 44,761 shares in the last quarter. 59.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IBOC stock opened at $46.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 1.31. International Bancshares Co. has a one year low of $23.35 and a one year high of $53.06.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 28.55%. The business had revenue of $131.12 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a yield of 2.6%.

International Bancshares Company Profile

International Bancshares Corporation, a multibank financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange services.

