Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $13.61 Million Stock Holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 668,266 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 47,853 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.07% of Abercrombie & Fitch worth $13,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ANF. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter worth $272,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 14,284 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter worth $307,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 127.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 29,333 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 16,463 shares in the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 152,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $3,812,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Suzanne M. Coulter acquired 2,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.61 per share, with a total value of $75,103.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,103.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $38.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -20.81 and a beta of 1.82. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 12 month low of $8.80 and a 12 month high of $40.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.91.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ANF. Citigroup increased their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $18.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.83.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

