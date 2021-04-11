Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $13.82 Million Stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 433,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,282 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.59% of Sinclair Broadcast Group worth $13,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBGI. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 117.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 17.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 59.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder J Duncan Smith sold 215,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $6,457,531.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel C. Keith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total value of $304,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $912,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 917,983 shares of company stock valued at $30,220,002 over the last quarter. 33.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SBGI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Sinclair Broadcast Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.57.

NASDAQ SBGI opened at $29.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.45 and a fifty-two week high of $39.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.60.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $6.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.55 by $0.72. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a positive return on equity of 72.44% and a negative net margin of 46.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s payout ratio is presently 26.94%.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a diversified television media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

