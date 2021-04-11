Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $14.04 Million Stake in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) by 43.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,256,957 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 983,756 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of FuelCell Energy worth $14,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,689,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $296,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 483.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 58,578 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 48,542 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,279,562 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,633,000 after purchasing an additional 901,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 33.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCEL opened at $12.46 on Friday. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.45 and a 52 week high of $29.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of -21.86 and a beta of 5.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.27.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The energy company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.11). FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 162.42% and a negative return on equity of 74.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Jennifer D. Arasimowicz sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total transaction of $107,680.00. Also, CEO Jason Few acquired 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.99 per share, with a total value of $197,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,190.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FCEL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.38.

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and carbon utilization, as well as micro-grid and multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

