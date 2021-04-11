Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $14.13 Million Holdings in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) by 29.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 338,801 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,401 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.41% of PagerDuty worth $14,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in PagerDuty during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in PagerDuty during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Invictus RG bought a new stake in PagerDuty during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in PagerDuty by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PagerDuty during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Get PagerDuty alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PD shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.33.

Shares of NYSE PD opened at $42.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of -56.82 and a beta of 1.43. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.10 and a 1 year high of $58.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $59.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.48 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 28.57% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PagerDuty news, CRO Dave Justice sold 4,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.21, for a total transaction of $174,619.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 12,979 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.71, for a total transaction of $632,207.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 197,549 shares of company stock valued at $9,309,667 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates a platform for real-time operations in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides event intelligence, incident response, on-call management, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

Recommended Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD).

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.