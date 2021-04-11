Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $14.28 Million Stock Position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 175,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,707 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Insperity worth $14,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Insperity by 146.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 37,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 22,199 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Insperity during the fourth quarter worth about $655,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Insperity by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 570,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Insperity by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Finally, Aryeh Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Insperity during the fourth quarter worth about $18,176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NSP opened at $86.46 on Friday. Insperity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.76 and a 12-month high of $95.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.79 and a 200-day moving average of $82.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.43. Insperity had a return on equity of 717.51% and a net margin of 3.58%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.24%.

NSP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Truist lifted their price target on Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.17.

In related news, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total value of $418,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,300,863.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 4,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.07, for a total value of $438,135.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,924,079.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,919 shares of company stock valued at $1,306,485. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

