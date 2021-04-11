Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $14.38 Million Stock Position in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) by 61.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,595,389 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 606,774 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.93% of Glu Mobile worth $14,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Glu Mobile by 1,132.6% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,540,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253,685 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Glu Mobile by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,266,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,276 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Glu Mobile by 148.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,596,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,256,000 after purchasing an additional 955,098 shares in the last quarter. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Glu Mobile by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,538,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,872,000 after purchasing an additional 836,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Glu Mobile by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,427,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,874,000 after purchasing an additional 568,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

GLUU opened at $12.47 on Friday. Glu Mobile Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.63 and a twelve month high of $12.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.49 and a 200-day moving average of $9.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 415.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.84.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Glu Mobile had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $141.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Glu Mobile’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Glu Mobile Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GLUU shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Glu Mobile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Benchmark lowered shares of Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $12.50 price target on shares of Glu Mobile in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Glu Mobile from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $14.25 to $12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.38.

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. It publishes titles primarily in four genres, including lifestyle, casual, mid-core, and sports and outdoors. The company's portfolio of compelling games based on its own intellectual property, such as Cooking Dash, Covet Fashion, Deer Hunter, Design Home, Diner DASH Adventures, and QuizUp, as well as games based on or significantly incorporating third party licensed brands, including Kim Kardashian: Hollywood, MLB Tap Sports Baseball, and Restaurant Dash with Gordon Ramsay, as well as Disney Sorcerer's Arena.

