Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $14.45 Million Holdings in Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,441 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.20% of Allakos worth $14,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Allakos by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allakos in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Allakos by 190.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Allakos by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Allakos in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Allakos news, major shareholder Robert J. More sold 4,878 shares of Allakos stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.18, for a total transaction of $552,092.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Peter A. Hudson sold 2,200 shares of Allakos stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.75, for a total transaction of $274,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 206,460 shares of company stock valued at $24,563,967. Company insiders own 44.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALLK opened at $105.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.09. Allakos Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.51 and a 1-year high of $157.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of -38.32 and a beta of 1.02.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.02. Research analysts predict that Allakos Inc. will post -3.08 EPS for the current year.

ALLK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Allakos in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Allakos in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $218.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Allakos in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allakos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.67.

Allakos Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company is developing antolimab (AK002) for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, chronic urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis. Allakos Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

