Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $14.54 Million Position in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 40.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 253,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 173,183 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.31% of AMERISAFE worth $14,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in AMERISAFE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in AMERISAFE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in AMERISAFE by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in AMERISAFE by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in AMERISAFE in the third quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Get AMERISAFE alerts:

In related news, CAO Kathryn Housh Shirley sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.06, for a total transaction of $78,381.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,767.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMSF opened at $65.16 on Friday. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.90 and a 12 month high of $70.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.65 and its 200-day moving average is $58.97.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.36. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The company had revenue of $82.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.72 million. As a group, research analysts expect that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. This is a positive change from AMERISAFE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. AMERISAFE’s payout ratio is 25.22%.

AMERISAFE Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company offers workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for AMERISAFE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERISAFE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.