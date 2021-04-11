Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $14.64 Million Stock Position in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,553 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.63% of Strategic Education worth $14,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in STRA. FMR LLC increased its position in Strategic Education by 694,279.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 166,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $21,883,000 after purchasing an additional 166,627 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Strategic Education by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,875,710 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $274,141,000 after buying an additional 139,728 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Strategic Education by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 227,064 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $21,646,000 after buying an additional 82,460 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Strategic Education by 1,155.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 78,691 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,198,000 after buying an additional 72,421 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of Strategic Education during the 4th quarter worth about $5,851,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 11,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total transaction of $1,093,449.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 108,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,218,254.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert S. Silberman acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.64 per share, for a total transaction of $310,560.00. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research decreased their target price on Strategic Education from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.67.

NASDAQ:STRA opened at $90.50 on Friday. Strategic Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.77 and a fifty-two week high of $187.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.63.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.11). Strategic Education had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $267.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides post-secondary education and non-degree programs. It operates in three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Australia/New Zealand. The company operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 64 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

