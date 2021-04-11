Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $14.68 Million Position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 308,747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,016 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.63% of Onto Innovation worth $14,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in Onto Innovation by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 56,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,692,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Onto Innovation by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 8,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Onto Innovation by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Onto Innovation by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on ONTO. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Onto Innovation from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet raised Onto Innovation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Onto Innovation from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Onto Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Onto Innovation from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Onto Innovation stock opened at $70.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -372.05 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.69. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.08 and a 52 week high of $72.55.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $155.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.35 million. Onto Innovation had a positive return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 41,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $2,481,795.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 446,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,522,830.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 212,101 shares of company stock worth $12,875,956. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Profile

Onto Innovation Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control tools that performs macro-defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software used by semiconductor and advanced packaging device manufacturers worldwide. The company offers process and yield management solutions used in bare silicon wafer production and processing facilities, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

See Also: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO).

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.