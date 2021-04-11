Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $14.92 Million Position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 296,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,951 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Acadia Healthcare worth $14,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,041,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in Acadia Healthcare by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,242,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,437,000 after buying an additional 482,313 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in Acadia Healthcare by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,073,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,937,000 after buying an additional 347,714 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,179,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in Acadia Healthcare by 551.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 174,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,748,000 after buying an additional 147,356 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Shares of ACHC opened at $59.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.08 and a 12-month high of $61.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 52.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.50.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.49. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 3.19%. The business had revenue of $541.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.72 million. Analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Reeve B. Waud sold 109,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.12, for a total transaction of $6,470,270.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,523,226.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

