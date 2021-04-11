Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 476,483 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 56,657 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.90% of The ODP worth $13,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ODP. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in The ODP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in The ODP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The ODP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in The ODP by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The ODP during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ODP. UBS Group raised The ODP from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised The ODP from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised The ODP from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The ODP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.33.

In related news, EVP N. David Bleisch sold 28,113 shares of The ODP stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total value of $1,149,259.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,928 shares in the company, valued at $4,044,176.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ODP opened at $43.08 on Friday. The ODP Co. has a twelve month low of $17.10 and a twelve month high of $48.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -8.05, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.42.

The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.28). The ODP had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The ODP Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The ODP Company Profile

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

