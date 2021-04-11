Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 28.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 448,522 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 99,612 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.30% of Synovus Financial worth $14,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SNV. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Synovus Financial by 717.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,659,932 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,801 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Synovus Financial by 1,146.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 925,634 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,963,000 after purchasing an additional 851,395 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Synovus Financial by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,770,036 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,666,000 after purchasing an additional 768,018 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Synovus Financial in the third quarter worth $4,248,000. Finally, rhino investment partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $5,866,000. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SNV shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet raised Synovus Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Synovus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.23.

Shares of NYSE SNV opened at $45.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.96. Synovus Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $14.65 and a twelve month high of $50.51.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $500.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.82 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 15.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.85%.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

