Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,466 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,073 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.37% of UniFirst worth $14,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UniFirst in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of UniFirst in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UniFirst in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of UniFirst in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of UniFirst by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 78.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get UniFirst alerts:

UNF has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $248.00 price target (up previously from $240.00) on shares of UniFirst in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In other UniFirst news, VP David Martin Katz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.89, for a total transaction of $110,945.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,274,979.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.89, for a total transaction of $217,895.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,902,379.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,661 shares of company stock worth $367,943 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:UNF opened at $223.64 on Friday. UniFirst Co. has a 52 week low of $145.96 and a 52 week high of $258.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $236.24 and a 200 day moving average of $209.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89 and a beta of 1.03.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The textile maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.03. UniFirst had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 7.48%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UniFirst Co. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. UniFirst’s payout ratio is 14.03%.

UniFirst Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

Featured Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.