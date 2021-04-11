Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 114,804 Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 975,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,804 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.31% of JetBlue Airways worth $14,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 284.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 4,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

JBLU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on JetBlue Airways from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded JetBlue Airways from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research downgraded JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.62.

JetBlue Airways stock opened at $21.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.48. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 1.57. JetBlue Airways Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.34 and a fifty-two week high of $21.96.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $661.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.33 million. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 23.07% and a negative net margin of 18.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 67.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total value of $100,602.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,513.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Brandon Nelson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total value of $96,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,520.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,965 shares of company stock worth $262,562. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 1 Airbus A220 aircraft, 13 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 98 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

