Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 15,828 Shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 806,247 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 15,828 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.49% of Old National Bancorp worth $13,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,274,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $401,985,000 after buying an additional 327,933 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,381,821 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,883,000 after purchasing an additional 29,477 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 769,548 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,744,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 717,909 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,017,000 after purchasing an additional 132,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 657,460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,888,000 after purchasing an additional 5,941 shares in the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Old National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Old National Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

NASDAQ:ONB opened at $19.21 on Friday. Old National Bancorp has a one year low of $11.19 and a one year high of $21.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.78.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 22.51%. The business had revenue of $223.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 38.62%.

In other Old National Bancorp news, COO James A. Sandgren sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total value of $473,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

Featured Story: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB).

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.