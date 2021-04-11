Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 23,180 Shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 30.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,122 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,180 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.40% of Coherent worth $14,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beaconlight Capital LLC increased its stake in Coherent by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Beaconlight Capital LLC now owns 80,099 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,016,000 after acquiring an additional 25,071 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Coherent by 47,197.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 17,463 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Coherent by 120.8% during the 4th quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 7,744 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 4,236 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Coherent by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 220,450 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,072,000 after acquiring an additional 8,453 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coherent during the 4th quarter worth $332,000. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Benchmark lowered Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays upgraded Coherent from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Coherent from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Coherent has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.56.

Shares of COHR opened at $265.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of -15.45 and a beta of 1.54. Coherent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.00 and a 12 month high of $270.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $251.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $326.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.22 million. Coherent had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 33.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Coherent, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coherent Profile

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial research applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

