Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 36,113 Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 459,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,113 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.35% of Bank OZK worth $14,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Bank OZK by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,383,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,680,000 after acquiring an additional 29,633 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bank OZK by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,096,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,572,000 after acquiring an additional 51,507 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank OZK by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,303,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,763,000 after acquiring an additional 97,122 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Bank OZK by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,142,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,718,000 after acquiring an additional 46,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Bank OZK by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 935,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,255,000 after acquiring an additional 18,498 shares during the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ OZK opened at $39.80 on Friday. Bank OZK has a 1 year low of $16.59 and a 1 year high of $45.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.75.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Bank OZK had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $266.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.03 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.64%.

OZK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

