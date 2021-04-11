Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 49,134 Shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 573,464 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,134 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.45% of BellRing Brands worth $13,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 260.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 6,212 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors own 98.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BRBR shares. Truist raised shares of BellRing Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BellRing Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of BellRing Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Consumer Edge raised shares of BellRing Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.23.

NYSE:BRBR opened at $23.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $943.14 million, a PE ratio of 39.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.85. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.28 and a 12 month high of $26.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.93.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 2.38% and a negative return on equity of 1.13%. The company had revenue of $282.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.54 million. Analysts expect that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

