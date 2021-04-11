Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 927,328 Shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) by 34.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,583,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 927,328 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.71% of Genworth Financial worth $13,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ionic Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC now owns 50,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 15,565 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Genworth Financial by 210.5% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 521,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 353,764 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Genworth Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $325,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Genworth Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in Genworth Financial by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 110,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 45,704 shares in the last quarter. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GNW opened at $3.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.75 and a beta of 1.08. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.87 and a 12 month high of $4.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.34 and a 200 day moving average of $3.68.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter. Genworth Financial had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 1.26%.

Genworth Financial Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

