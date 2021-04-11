Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,526,435 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 216,104 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.75% of Southwestern Energy worth $13,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SWN. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 21.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,112 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 109.4% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 162,647 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 84,966 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 14.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 648,932 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after buying an additional 81,103 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 7.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,988,289 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,723,000 after buying an additional 351,873 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $194,000. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SWN has been the topic of several research reports. Johnson Rice raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $4.75 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $4.75 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.70.

NYSE SWN opened at $4.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.37 and a 200 day moving average of $3.48. Southwestern Energy has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $4.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $779.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.05 million. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 127.97% and a positive return on equity of 13.06%. Research analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments: Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

