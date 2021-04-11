Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) by 44.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 754,333 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 233,719 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.13% of NextGen Healthcare worth $13,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 120,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 20,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 15,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

Get NextGen Healthcare alerts:

In other NextGen Healthcare news, CEO John R. Frantz sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total value of $474,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 438,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,323,848.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO David Ahmadzai sold 10,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total value of $204,846.06. In the last quarter, insiders sold 84,446 shares of company stock worth $1,670,926. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NextGen Healthcare stock opened at $18.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.94, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.95 and its 200 day moving average is $17.59. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.41 and a 1 year high of $23.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $141.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.15 million. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 11.28%. NextGen Healthcare’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextGen Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.81.

NextGen Healthcare Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides ambulatory-focused healthcare software and services solutions in the United States. The company offers NextGen Enterprise electronic health record (EHR), which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for NextGen Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextGen Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.