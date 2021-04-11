Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 684,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 53,353 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $13,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Annandale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth $1,817,000. Americana Partners LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 650,982 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,752,000 after buying an additional 14,324 shares in the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 4,172,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $81,742,000 after buying an additional 145,827 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 666.7% in the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 1,150,688 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $22,542,000 after buying an additional 88,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $22.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $14.90 and a 12 month high of $23.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.12. The company has a market cap of $49.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.38.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 83.72%.

EPD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, TD Securities initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.77.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

