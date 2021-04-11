Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,492 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.13% of Calavo Growers worth $13,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVGW. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Calavo Growers by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 549,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,183,000 after purchasing an additional 53,187 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in Calavo Growers by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 329,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,870,000 after purchasing an additional 47,397 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Calavo Growers by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 526,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,532,000 after purchasing an additional 40,600 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in Calavo Growers by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 352,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,442,000 after purchasing an additional 38,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers in the 4th quarter valued at $2,337,000. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Calavo Growers alerts:

CVGW opened at $76.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.23. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.42 and a 1 year high of $85.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $220.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.49 million. Calavo Growers had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 9.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CVGW. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Calavo Growers from $62.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calavo Growers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Calavo Growers from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.25.

In other Calavo Growers news, VP Robert J. Wedin sold 2,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total transaction of $187,290.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,035 shares in the company, valued at $724,697.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Anthony Digregorio sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total transaction of $78,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,393,907.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment includes operations that involve the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Calavo Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calavo Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.