Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 145,159 Shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,386,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 145,159 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.33% of New Residential Investment worth $13,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRZ. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in New Residential Investment by 9.3% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in New Residential Investment by 62.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 779,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,189,000 after acquiring an additional 299,097 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in New Residential Investment by 50.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 250,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,234,000 after acquiring an additional 84,355 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in New Residential Investment by 38.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 52,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 14,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in New Residential Investment by 13.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 607,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,830,000 after acquiring an additional 70,396 shares during the last quarter. 46.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NRZ opened at $11.00 on Friday. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $4.54 and a 12 month high of $11.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.87.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. New Residential Investment had a negative net margin of 96.73% and a positive return on equity of 14.58%. The business had revenue of $570.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.75 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.27%. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is currently 36.87%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of New Residential Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.13.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

