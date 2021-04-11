Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 200,740 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 28.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 497,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 200,740 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions worth $13,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,188,176 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $114,882,000 after purchasing an additional 613,944 shares in the last quarter. Sandbar Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Sandbar Asset Management LLP now owns 487,858 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,382,000 after acquiring an additional 235,569 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,760,916 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,302,000 after acquiring an additional 35,962 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,783,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $28.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.81. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 703.18 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.61 and a twelve month high of $34.11.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $206.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.72 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 3.99%. As a group, analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 10,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.17, for a total value of $293,741.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 1,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $41,176.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,945 shares of company stock worth $1,468,656 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

KTOS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Truist lowered shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.90.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, satellite communications, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

