Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 2,845,749 Shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 68.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,291,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,845,749 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.47% of Lexington Realty Trust worth $13,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LXP. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 287,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,603,000 after buying an additional 131,277 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $186,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 163,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 9,553 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 413,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,326,000 after buying an additional 28,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of LXP opened at $11.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. Lexington Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $8.40 and a 52-week high of $12.08. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 0.63.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.19. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 49.72%. As a group, research analysts predict that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Lexington Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 53.75%.

About Lexington Realty Trust

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

