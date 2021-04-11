Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 285,017 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 79.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 285,017 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $14,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,215.4% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,273,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,014,144,000 after purchasing an additional 9,492,100 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,330,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 266.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 751,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $147,339,000 after purchasing an additional 546,167 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 934.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 604,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,475,000 after purchasing an additional 545,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tredje AP fonden bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,913,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IWM opened at $222.59 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $223.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.12. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $114.56 and a 52 week high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

