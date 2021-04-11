Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 44,617 Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 740,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44,617 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) worth $14,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,702,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,841,000 after acquiring an additional 508,693 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 42,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 18,443 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 351,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,845,000 after purchasing an additional 139,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 231,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HOMB opened at $26.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.94. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.79 and a twelve month high of $29.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $181.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.60 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 26.02%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is 32.37%.

In related news, Director Jack Engelkes sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total transaction of $95,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 145,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,991,648.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $243,610. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HOMB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.20.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

