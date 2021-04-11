Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 45,023 Shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 937,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,023 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.45% of Laureate Education worth $13,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LAUR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Laureate Education by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Laureate Education in the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laureate Education in the 4th quarter worth approximately $293,000. 52.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LAUR stock opened at $13.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Laureate Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.49 and a 1 year high of $15.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 0.81.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laureate Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.93.

About Laureate Education

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

