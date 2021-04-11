Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 600,523 Shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) by 67.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 296,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 600,523 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.84% of Banner worth $13,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Banner by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,178,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,268,000 after purchasing an additional 30,865 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Banner by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 676,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,501,000 after acquiring an additional 113,546 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Banner by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 596,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,792,000 after acquiring an additional 18,538 shares in the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Banner by 165.1% during the fourth quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 289,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,457,000 after acquiring an additional 180,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Banner by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 274,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,807,000 after acquiring an additional 71,411 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BANR. Raymond James raised shares of Banner from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Banner in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Banner presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BANR opened at $54.68 on Friday. Banner Co. has a 52 week low of $27.76 and a 52 week high of $60.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.18. Banner had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The business had revenue of $144.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.41 million. On average, analysts expect that Banner Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.44%.

In other news, VP Steven W. Rust sold 1,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total value of $67,322.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Banner Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

