Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 613,872 Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 31.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,339,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 613,872 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.57% of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber worth $14,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 286.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 6,584 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter worth $150,000. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Argus upgraded The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Nomura lowered The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.56.

Shares of NASDAQ GT opened at $17.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 2.17. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 1 year low of $5.73 and a 1 year high of $19.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.17.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.28. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

