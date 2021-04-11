Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 873,506 Shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 40.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,274,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 873,506 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.31% of Qurate Retail worth $13,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,572,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,799,000 after purchasing an additional 556,972 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 13,486,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,952,000 after purchasing an additional 641,326 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,734,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,007 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,503,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,407,000 after purchasing an additional 18,521 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolis Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 4,358,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,818,000 after purchasing an additional 118,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QRTEA stock opened at $12.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.30 and a 200 day moving average of $10.55. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.47 and a 52 week high of $13.76.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America started coverage on Qurate Retail in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Qurate Retail presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.80.

Qurate Retail Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications to approximately 218 million households.

