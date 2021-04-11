Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 237,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,397 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.46% of ALLETE worth $14,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in ALLETE by 92.2% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 9,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 4,449 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in ALLETE by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 502,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,133,000 after buying an additional 15,468 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in ALLETE in the 4th quarter valued at $1,024,000. Alerus Financial NA acquired a new position in ALLETE in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ALLETE in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

ALE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim cut shares of ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of ALLETE from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. ALLETE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.20.

NYSE:ALE opened at $69.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.90. ALLETE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.22 and a 12-month high of $72.60.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $320.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.54 million. ALLETE had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 7.29%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a positive change from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.68%.

ALLETE Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

