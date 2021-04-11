NuWave Investment Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,000. Albemarle comprises 1.5% of NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALB. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in Albemarle by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,670 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its position in Albemarle by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 11,540 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Albemarle by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,948 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

In related news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,521 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total value of $234,066.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,603,220.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,478 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total value of $227,449.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,724,223.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,477 shares of company stock valued at $2,818,196. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ALB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $125.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $140.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Loop Capital raised shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $174.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Albemarle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.30.

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $147.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.56. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $55.75 and a 1-year high of $188.35. The stock has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a PE ratio of 41.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. Albemarle had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $879.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.15 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is a boost from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is presently 25.83%.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.