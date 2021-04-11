NuWave Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 7,097 iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,568,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 2.0% of NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stairway Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 296,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,137,000 after buying an additional 46,275 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 123.5% during the fourth quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,599 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth $223,000. Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 29,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 8,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IWM opened at $222.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $223.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.12. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $114.56 and a 12-month high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

