NuWave Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 6,305 Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,305 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,031,000. Palo Alto Networks comprises 2.6% of NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 29,549 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $10,501,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $670,667,000. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $349.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.75 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.11 and a 52-week high of $403.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $341.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $316.25.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.90 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PANW shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $425.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $423.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.06.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.91, for a total value of $1,284,185.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 307,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,658,614.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.69, for a total value of $523,212.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 127,310 shares in the company, valued at $48,338,333.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,917 shares of company stock valued at $32,113,001. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

