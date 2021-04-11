NuWave Investment Management LLC Invests $1.44 Million in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,607 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,000. Comcast comprises approximately 1.8% of NuWave Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in Comcast by 1.3% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 111,732 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 7.3% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,361 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 8.9% in the first quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 94,344 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,105,000 after purchasing an additional 7,699 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its holdings in Comcast by 15.2% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 300,848 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $16,279,000 after purchasing an additional 39,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.4% in the first quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 5,154 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Comcast news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $53.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $245.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $34.17 and a 1-year high of $58.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.88 and its 200-day moving average is $50.29.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.95%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark increased their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price target on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday. Truist increased their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Macquarie upped their price objective on Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Comcast from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.39.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

