NuWave Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 46,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,779,000. MGM Resorts International accounts for 2.2% of NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MGM. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 58,288,970.0% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,828,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,669,000 after purchasing an additional 5,828,897 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,891,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,286,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,763,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MGM shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MGM Resorts International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.29.

In other news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 2,168,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.24, for a total value of $80,768,048.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,731.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total transaction of $411,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 229,177 shares in the company, valued at $9,419,174.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,307,107 shares of company stock worth $86,095,143. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MGM opened at $41.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 2.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.27. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $11.77 and a 52-week high of $42.74.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 20.81% and a negative return on equity of 12.08%. MGM Resorts International’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post -4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.30%.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

