NuWave Investment Management LLC Purchases New Position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 19,112 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,000. Twitter makes up about 1.5% of NuWave Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twitter during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twitter during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Twitter during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Twitter in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Twitter in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Matthew Derella sold 21,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total value of $1,174,373.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.14, for a total transaction of $144,315.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,695 shares of company stock worth $4,673,387. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TWTR opened at $71.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44. The company has a market cap of $56.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.19. Twitter, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.06 and a 52-week high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. Twitter had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Twitter’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TWTR has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Twitter from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Twitter from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Twitter from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Twitter from $77.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Twitter from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twitter has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.06.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

