Nyerium Hits 1-Day Volume of $6.00 (NYEX)

Nyerium (CURRENCY:NYEX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. Nyerium has a total market cap of $19,358.98 and $6.00 worth of Nyerium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Nyerium has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar. One Nyerium coin can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Nyerium

NYEX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 25th, 2018. Nyerium’s total supply is 37,193,115 coins and its circulating supply is 32,308,487 coins. The Reddit community for Nyerium is /r/Nyerium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nyerium’s official Twitter account is @NyeriumDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nyerium’s official website is nyex.site

According to CryptoCompare, “Nyerium is the result of extensive research into the crypto landscape, which was aimed to find a solution to the problem of remittance and payment for the unbanked, with a primary focus on the African continent for whom simple things like having electricity are life-changing events. The first focus is emerging markets and the whole of the African continent where mobile and electronic payment is still new, and with hefty fees, is adding unnecessary burden on the poorest. “

