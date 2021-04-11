nYFI (N0031) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $30,183.00

nYFI (CURRENCY:N0031) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. Over the last seven days, nYFI has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. nYFI has a market cap of $374,874.23 and approximately $30,183.00 worth of nYFI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One nYFI coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000235 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get nYFI alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.68 or 0.00054743 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00020377 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001676 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.96 or 0.00082025 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $364.02 or 0.00609818 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.20 or 0.00038872 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.10 or 0.00031998 BTC.

About nYFI

nYFI (N0031) is a coin. nYFI’s total supply is 2,671,616 coins. The official website for nYFI is nestprotocol.org . The official message board for nYFI is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5265253 . The Reddit community for nYFI is https://reddit.com/r/nestprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . nYFI’s official Twitter account is @fan_nest and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST Protocol is an oracle network to produce price data on-chain. NEST provides a solution that includes a collateral asset quotation, arbitrage verification, price chain, beta coefficients and other modules to form the NEST-Protocol. “

Buying and Selling nYFI

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as nYFI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire nYFI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy nYFI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for nYFI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for nYFI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.