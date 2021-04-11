Nyzo Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.34 Million (NYZO)

Nyzo (CURRENCY:NYZO) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. One Nyzo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00000745 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nyzo has a market capitalization of $5.34 million and $435,413.00 worth of Nyzo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Nyzo has traded 18.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002238 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.23 or 0.00068609 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $178.19 or 0.00296480 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00005067 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $442.73 or 0.00736657 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,095.59 or 0.99992015 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00018718 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $478.08 or 0.00795467 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Nyzo Profile

Nyzo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,919,651 coins. The official message board for Nyzo is medium.com/@nyzoco/the-nyzo-mesh-time-and-diversity-as-a-currency-85c676631516 . Nyzo’s official website is nyzo.co . Nyzo’s official Twitter account is @nyzo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nyzo is https://reddit.com/r/Nyzo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nyzo was developed from the ground up to explore blockchain technology in an approachable, accessible manner. Instead of layering complex fixes on top of flawed design or adding elaborate features, Nyzo focused on the foundational technology of the blockchain to build a system that just works. Nyzo uses a collaborative verification system that requires neither proof of work nor proof of stake. There is no mining. Simply participating in the Mesh gives a Node the opportunity to verify transactions, and the queuing system is designed so that transaction fees are distributed equitably to all participants. Very little computational power is required of a node, and having superior computational power will not allow a node to gain a larger share of transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling Nyzo

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nyzo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nyzo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nyzo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

