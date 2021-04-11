OAX (OAX) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.00 Million

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 11th. One OAX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.53 or 0.00000887 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OAX has a market capitalization of $40.11 million and $2.00 million worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, OAX has traded down 10.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get OAX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.62 or 0.00054546 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00020396 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.72 or 0.00081481 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $367.83 or 0.00615115 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00038433 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.13 or 0.00031984 BTC.

About OAX

OAX is a coin. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,665,494 coins. OAX’s official website is oax.org . OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation . The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OAX is a token that can be exchanged for memberships in the DAO and/or its association. Members will be entitled to certain privileges, including but not limited to voting privileges on major operational decisions relating to the Oax platform. The memberships will work through a tiered structure that allow for simple access, voting privileges or commercial (read: business) solicitation of services on the platform (e.g. escrow, legal, exchange, credit, asset gateway) with the relative number of tokens required for redemption varying with the level of benefits. “

OAX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.